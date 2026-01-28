Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Florentino Perez warned Jude Bellingham & four other Real Madrid players to 'change their attitude' in personal meetings after Xabi Alonso's sacking
President steps in to demand immediate culture shift
The recent resurgence at Real Madrid has been widely praised as the "Arbeloa effect," but fresh reports from Spain indicate the turnaround was triggered by a direct intervention from the boardroom. According to Cadena SER, club president Perez felt compelled to step in personally after the sacking of Alonso, identifying a lack of intensity and self-demand as the primary reasons for the team's struggles.
Perez reportedly summoned Bellingham for a private summit to request a shift in demeanour. While the England international has been a talismanic figure since his arrival, the president made it clear that he needed to see more leadership and fight during this turbulent transition. The message was unambiguous: the level of performance had dropped below the expected standard, and the "attitude" of the squad had to change immediately to arrest the slide.
The 78-year-old also held one-on-one talks with emerging talents Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono. Both youngsters had drifted during the Alonso era, but following the president's pep talk, they have reportedly rediscovered their spark. Mastantuono is described as looking like the player he was at the start of the season, while Guler is now closer to the level the club expected of him when he was signed.
Valverde and Camavinga told to stop complaining
Perez's round of meetings also addressed a simmering issue regarding positional discipline. Under the previous regime, versatile midfielders Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga had reportedly "recoiled with public complaints" when asked to fill in at full-back—a role both have been forced to play due to injuries.
The president’s directive to the pair was firm: personal preferences must be sacrificed for the collective good. Since the intervention, the dissent has reportedly evaporated. Cadena SER notes that both players are now fulfilling these defensive duties "without a peep" and performing at a high level.
This shift has been crucial for new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, allowing him to plug gaps in the defence without fear of dressing room unrest. The president’s involvement ensured that Arbeloa walked into a dressing room that had already been brought to heel, with the players understanding that "running, playing, and attitude" were non-negotiable demands from the very top.
Toxic atmosphere led to Alonso's exit
The necessity of Perez's intervention highlights just how toxic the situation had become under Alonso. The Basque coach arrived with a stellar reputation from Bayer Leverkusen but lasted just months in the job before being relieved of his duties in January. His tenure was marred by a disconnect with the squad's heavyweights, who reportedly chafed against his rigid tactical systems and perceived micromanagement.
Reports suggest that senior players felt stifled by Alonso's methods, missing the freedom they enjoyed under Carlo Ancelotti. The atmosphere at Valdebebas deteriorated as results worsened, with defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City and Celta Vigo piling pressure on the manager. The final straw came with a 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, a result that convinced the board that the project had failed.
Former Madrid star Gareth Bale even weighed in on the dismissal, suggesting Alonso failed to "pamper the egos" in the dressing room - a prerequisite for success at the Bernabeu. The lack of buy-in from the stars left the team looking disjointed and lethargic, necessitating the change in the dugout.
Arbeloa restores order and results
Since replacing Alonso, Arbeloa has overseen an immediate upturn in fortunes. The former defender has guided the team to three consecutive victories, including a 6-1 thrashing of Monaco and a gritty 2-0 win away at Villarreal. The team has scored 12 goals and conceded just four in his first four games, signaling a return to the potent, high-energy football the fans demand.
Arbeloa has largely stripped back Alonso’s complex instructions, reverting to a more pragmatic approach that empowers the individual talent within the squad. With the "attitude" issues seemingly resolved by Perez's intervention and the tactical shackles loosened by Arbeloa, Real Madrid appear to be back on track ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with Benfica.
