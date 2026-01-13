Getty
Revealed: Endrick could return to Real Madrid THIS MONTH despite dream start at Lyon as Xabi Alonso sacking changes Brazil wonderkid's situation
Struggles in Spain: Endrick short on game time
The 19-year-old forward made just four appearances for Real under Alonso, after seeing the World Cup winner handed managerial reins in the Spanish capital during the summer of 2025. Untimely injury problems did the youngster’s cause few favours.
He was sent off during a clash with Celta Vigo on December 7, and that proved to be his final La Liga outfit before a move to France was sanctioned. Endrick has not registered a goal for the Blancos since April 1, 2025.
Debut goal: Endrick netted on first appearance for Lyon
A loan switch had been mooted for some time before Lyon came calling, with the South American wonderkid being heavily linked with teams across Europe - including many in the Premier League.
It was eventually determined that his ongoing development would be best served in Ligue 1. A six-month agreement through to the end of the 2025-26 campaign has been agreed. Lyon are delighted to have Endrick on board as they have been crying out for inspiration in the final third of the field.
Their new recruit provided that on his debut in the Coupe de France. Endrick lined up against Lille and came close to finding the net inside five minutes, as he struck the post. His goal account was opened shortly before half-time when converting a left-footed volley.
Endrick impressed many before being replaced in the second half, with his exploits being closely monitored by those back in Madrid. They may be wondering whether the teenager could still have a role to play for them this season.
Recall option: Date that Real Madrid would need to act by
Alonso was relieved of his duties at Santiago Bernabeu on Monday, less than 24 hours after Real suffered a Super Cup final defeat to Clasico rivals Barcelona in Saudi Arabia. Another fresh start is being readied in Madrid.
With a new manager about to take the helm, with Alvaro Arbeloa filling in as caretaker for now, Endrick may enjoy a new lease of life with the Liga giants. It has been confirmed that a recall clause is in place. That must, however, be triggered before January 20.
With that in mind, and Endrick needing regular game time at this stage of his career, it is considered unlikely that a stint in France will be cut surprisingly short. Fabrizio Romano has admitted as much.
The transfer guru has posted on social media, while also discussing the matter with DAZN Espana: “Real Madrid have re-call clause for Endrick deal at Olympique Lyon but no plans to activate it following Xabi Alonso out. Clause only valid until January 20 + Real very happy with Endrick start at OL and player very happy after debut goal.”
Endrick contract: When does Real Madrid deal expire?
Endrick told reporters after netting on debut for Lyon, with the Brazilian starlet enjoying his football again: “I’m very happy, it was my first match. The most important thing was this qualification. It was a difficult match; we knew they were a tough opponent. I thank God for the opportunities to score.
“I’m very happy to be back on the pitch and to have my smile back. It’s great, much better than I imagined. I can joke around with the whole team; I’ve gotten to know everyone well, I speak Spanish and English. I feel right at home, I’m very happy, I thank the staff, it’s really great, I thank everyone.”
Endrick would need to push for a return to Spain in order for his deal at Lyon to be broken, and that appears unlikely to happen. He still has a future back in Madrid as his contract there is due to run until the summer of 2030.
