Revealed: Cost of owning Inter Miami grass graced by Lionel Messi as MLS Cup winners join trend of selling turf ahead of move to new stadium in 2026
Trophies won by Messi with Inter Miami
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was lured to the United States by David Beckham and Co after becoming a free agent at Paris Saint-Germain. He had spent two seasons in France after severing career-long ties with La Liga giants Barcelona.
The Messi family did not enjoy the happiest of times at Parc des Princes, but settled quickly in South Florida. Leagues Cup glory was savoured a matter of weeks after linking up with the Herons, while the Supporters’ Shield was claimed in 2024 with a record-breaking points tally.
Inter Miami landed the ultimate prize in 2025, as they lifted the MLS Cup, with talismanic captain Messi winning the Golden Boot while becoming the first man to collect back-to-back MVP awards.
Herons moving to Freedom Park in 2026
He will be back for more after signing a three-year contract extension through 2028. Messi will be stepping out in new surroundings next season as the Herons throw open the doors at Freedom Park.
They have one more game to take in at Chase Stadium, with either Nashville or Atletico Ottawa - a subsidiary of Atletico Madrid - set to be tackled in a two-legged CONCACAF Champions Cup tie on March 18. A run of away games at the start of the 2026 MLS season will allow them to get their new home ready to go.
Supporters can, however, acquire themselves a piece of history. Messi - who remains the most decorated player of all-time - lifted trophy No.47 at Chase Stadium when hoisting the MLS Cup aloft.
Cost of owning turf graced by Argentine GOAT Messi
Pieces of the playing surface used that day have been dug up and made available to purchase. Inter Miami have revealed ‘The O.G.’ collection. Keychains and acrylic boxes are being used to house sections of grass.
Said surface has absorbed the blood sweat and tears of iconic figures such as Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Miami-themed memorabilia will not, however, come cheap.
Inter Miami’s special keychains come with a $50 price tag, with loose strands of grass featuring there. The acrylic boxes range from $200 to $750, depending on size. Many clubs have sold off parts of their stadium when moving to a new base, but few present opportunities to secure natural grass.
Seats and other facets of a building are commonly offloaded, but some teams take things a step further. Messi’s former employers at Barcelona raised funds from sales of grass at Camp Nou prior to an elaborate renovation of that legendary venue - with prices starting at $60 for a small box.
Market moves: Who will join Messi in MLS?
Inter Miami are delighted to have secured Messi’s services for the next few years, with the plan having always been for him to move home with them. Managing co-owner Jorge Mas told ESPN prior to the South American superstar penning fresh terms: “I previously said that my wish, my dream would be for the number 10 to inaugurate our new stadium in March. This is a decision that rests on Messi. We wish for Messi to finish his career here. I am optimistic because we have done everything possible for Leo to feel at home, to feel comfortable. I always said that he is a competitive animal, he wants to win. I hope we can raise many trophies together here at Inter Miami in the coming years.”
Messi will be without Busquets and Alba next season, as they have headed into retirement, but veteran Uruguayan striker Suarez has signed a 12-month contract extension. There has been talk of either Neymar or Robert Lewandowski, who also boast professional ties to Barcelona, joining Inter Miami in 2026.
