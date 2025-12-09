AFP
Revealed: Barcelona's stance on Nico Schlotterbeck transfer as Borussia Dortmund defender weighs up Real Madrid and Bayern Munich options
Why Barca are hesitating
While the need for a left-sided central defender became all the more pertinent following uncertainty surrounding Ronald Araujo's fitness, Barcelona are reportedly not fully convinced that Schlotterbeck is the answer to their problems. According to reports from Sky Sport, although the Blaugrana have tracked the defender for some time, there are "mixed opinions" within the club's sporting department regarding his suitability for their high-line system.
Manager Hansi Flick knows the centre-back intimately, having handed him his senior international debut during his time in charge of the German national team. However, despite this existing relationship, it is understood that Flick is not actively pushing the board to prioritise the signing. The club's scouts appreciate the defender's ball-playing ability, but concerns over his consistency at the elite level have led to a "wait and see" approach, meaning he is currently viewed as an option rather than a priority target for the upcoming windows.
Schlotterbeck 'gambling' on Madrid or Munich
The hesitation from Catalonia may be mutual. The report suggests that the 26-year-old is "gambling" on a high-profile switch to either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich rather than a move to La Liga's reigning champions and current leaders. The defender is entering the prime of his career and is aware that both giants are likely to be in the market for defensive reinforcements in the summer of 2026.
Madrid are facing a potential exodus at the back, with David Alaba out of contract and the long-term future of Antonio Rudiger still undefined. Schlotterbeck views himself as a potential successor in the Spanish capital. Meanwhile, Bayern remain a looming threat; the Bavarians are currently prioritising the renewal of Dayot Upamecano, but should those talks collapse, the Dortmund star has been identified as their primary alternative. This preference for Madrid or Munich has left Barcelona on the periphery of the race.
Dortmund demand clarity by January
The situation is causing increasing anxiety at Signal Iduna Park. Schlotterbeck's current deal expires in 2027, meaning he will enter the final 12 months of his contract next summer—a scenario Dortmund are desperate to avoid. The club have reportedly tabled a lucrative extension until 2030, which would see his salary rise to approximately €8 million per season, making him one of the highest earners in the squad.
However, the player has so far refused to sign. Dortmund bosses have now reportedly set a soft deadline, demanding a clear decision from the defender by the end of January. They are unwilling to let the saga drag on into the spring, knowing that if he rejects the offer, they will be forced to sell him in the summer to recoup a significant transfer fee, rather than risking losing him for free a year later.
Liverpool lurking in the background
While the player eyes a move to Spain or Bavaria, the Premier League remains a viable alternative. Liverpool have been credited with a long-standing interest in the defender as they continue to plan for life after Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are monitoring the contract standoff closely and could test Dortmund's resolve if it becomes clear that a renewal is off the table.
For now, the ball is firmly in Schlotterbeck's court. He must decide whether to commit his prime years to Dortmund or force a move to one of Europe's elite. As for Barcelona, they appear content to keep their distance, exploring other targets unless the German international makes it clear that Catalonia is his destination of choice.
