Getty Images Sport Report: Fernando Gago in line for Necaxa job as Nicolás Larcamón's future remains uncertain Liga MX F. Gago Necaxa With Nicolás Larcamón's departure reportedly imminent, the club's front office has already begun the search for his replacement. Gago reportedly set to take over at Necaxa

The Argentine had a controversial exit from Chivas

The Argentine had a controversial exit from Chivas

Gago registered 18 wins, five draws, and seven losses in 30 matches with Boca Juniors