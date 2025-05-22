Report: Gabriel Milito, ex-Barcelona defender and Atlético Mineiro boss, hired as Chivas' new manager

Getty Images SportAlejandro OrellanaReport: Gabriel Milito, ex-Barcelona defender and Atlético Mineiro boss, hired as Chivas' new managerLiga MXCF America vs TolucaCF AmericaTolucaG. MilitoThe Red and Whites secured the Argentinian's signature on a two-year contract.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHe will now join a growing list (six) of Argentine managers in Liga MXGuided Atlético Mineiro to the Campeonato Mineiro title in 2024Milito is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming daysFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk