'Remember what happened with Erik ten Hag!' - Man Utd fans rage over 'awful' post-season tour of Kuala Lumpur & Hong Kong announcement as Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS accused of putting money ahead of 'player welfare' Manchester United Premier League E. ten Hag R. Amorim

Fans have vented their fury at Sir Jim Ratcliffe over Manchester United's "awful" post-season tour of Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong announcement.