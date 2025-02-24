'Referees must protect players like Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Jr.' - Hansi Flick urges referees to take action against defenders roughing up Barcelona and Real Madrid stars
Hansi Flick spoke about the issue of players in LaLiga not being "protected" by referees, giving license to defenders to put in rough challenges.
- Flick wants LaLiga stars to be protected
- Mentioned players like Yamal and Vini Jr.
- Believes defenders have it easy in Spain