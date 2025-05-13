Rebels United Eric CantonaAlex Mertekis/Getty Images
Rebels United: Why the legend of Eric Cantona still holds strong at Man Utd and beyond

In GOAL's new series, we focus on the players who, despite their unbelievable talent, choose to swim against the tide of popular opinion

At a time when professional football has long been polished to perfection and players mostly run streamlined through the spotlight, the name Eric Cantona seems like a relic from another era.

Now 58, the Frenchman is best known for his time at Manchester United, where he ushered in a successful era from 1992 to 1997, albeit in a way that didn't always conform to the status quo and, in one memorable case, overstepped the line.

Cantona was a player who did not seek to please - he is the personification of GOAL's new Rebels United series

