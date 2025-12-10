AFP
'Really dangerous' Lennart Karl has ‘something you can’t teach’ as Vincent Kompany & Co sing 17-year-old’s praises after another record-breaking Champions League display
Karl strikes again in the Champions League
On a night where the Bundesliga giants found themselves in a precarious position as they trailed 1-0 to Sporting CP at the Allianz Arena following a shock Kimmich own goal, it was their teenage wonderkid who once again provided the catalyst for a vital 3-1 comeback victory.
In doing so, Karl achieved a feat that eluded even the greatest names in the competition's history at his age. By firing home the decisive goal in the 69th minute, cushioning a Konrad Laimer cross before lashing a finish past Rui Silva, the teenager became the youngest player in Champions League history to score in three consecutive matches, aged just 17 years and 290 days. It is not the first European record he has set during this breakthrough season for the Bavarian giants.
- Getty Images Sport
Kompany: 'He gets his moments and kills'
For Kompany, who has not hesitated to throw the youngster into the deep end this season, the impact of his young forward is becoming a reliable weapon. Speaking to Sky Sport Germany after the match, the Belgian coach offered a candid assessment of the performance, noting that while the teenager is still developing, his ability to affect the scoreboard is elite.
"Lenny is always dangerous," Kompany explained. "To be totally honest, he's had better games, but four or five times he's always there, and that's also a strength, and then you don't always have to be the best player on the pitch. He gets his moments and then he just kills."
This "killer" instinct was evident as Karl ghosted into the box to score the goal that broke Sporting's resistance, turning a potential frustration into a comfortable night that was eventually sealed by a late strike from Jonathan Tah. Even before Karl's goal, he had appeared to have given his side the lead in the early stages of the game, but saw the effort ruled out for offside after a VAR review.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Karl has 'something you can't coach'
The praise was not limited to the dugout. Max Eberl, the club's director of sport, was effusive in his admiration for the academy graduate's natural skillset. Eberl highlighted that the forward possesses intangible qualities that separate good players from the truly special ones.
"He can head the ball and use both his left and right foot, and he has that feel that you can't teach as a coach, you can only support him where possible," Eberl stated. "He has that special something. He plays a very, very important role for us."
Perhaps the most significant endorsement came from the captain. Kimmich, who had endured a difficult evening personally after conceding the own goal that put the hosts behind, was quick to shift the spotlight onto his young team-mate. The midfielder believes the youngster's form is now impossible for national team boss Julian Nagelsmann to ignore.
"I assume that Lenny will continue to get playing time with us," Kimmich said of the attacking midfielder who has three goals from his two appearances for Germany Under 21s and is waiting on his first senior call up. "Currently, he has broken into the starting eleven, and every regular player at Bayern Munich – especially now, the way we are playing – also belongs in the national team."
- Getty Images Sport
Karl's feet on the ground
Despite the clamour for a senior international debut and the record-breaking statistics, Karl remains grounded. The teenager, who has now scored against Club Brugge, Arsenal, and Sporting in succession, spoke with a maturity that matches his play.
"Playing in the Champions League at 17 is something very special for me," the forward told reporters. "I'm very proud of myself and the team, and that's why everything came together today."
With Bayern flying high in both the Bundesliga and Europe, the role of their new star is set to grow even further. The Bavarians face a busy winter schedule, and with Kompany’s rotation likely to be minimal for his "dangerous" talisman, the 17-year-old will have ample opportunity to extend his record-breaking run. If Kimmich is correct, a phone call from Nagelsmann may not be far away.
Advertisement