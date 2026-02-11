'Really annoys me!' - David Seaman calls out Gianluigi Donnarumma for over-celebrating routine saves at Man City

Seaman believes that current Arsenal goalkeeper Raya is "so consistent" as the Gunners look to win their first Premier League trophy since 2004. They currently sit six points clear of Manchester City.

On his spiritual successor, Seaman added: "He's making some big saves. There was a double save where he was arching back, touched it onto the bar, got up and somebody knocked the rebound in and he saved it. And then this season he made an unbelievable save against Brighton, where somebody's bent it in and he's touched it, it's hit the bar and gone over.

"With David you're getting a guy now that's so consistent. And he's got used to being an Arsenal goalkeeper. Before he was a Brentford goalkeeper, he was having a lot to do, then he came, very similar to my situation where he's taking over from fans' favourite in Aaron Ramsdale, so he's got that pressure to deal with, plus trying to impress the crowd, plus trying to be a good goalkeeper, and he found it hard that first season. Now, and it's since Aaron's gone, he's really settled into it.

"I really enjoy watching Raya. He's calm and he's got a confidence about him. When you look at his story as well, he came to Blackburn when he was 16 so he's been in the English divisions right up to where he is now. So he's done all the different levels and I'm sure that helps."