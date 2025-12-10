Why Real Madrid & Vinicius Jr were denied penalty against Man City despite obvious foul as Pep Guardiola breathes sigh of relief - explained

The defeat puts significant pressure on Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, who has seen his side relinquish the lead at the top of La Liga to arch rivals Barcelona and now drop down the European rankings after losing to Pep Guardiola’s side. Rodrygo opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 28th minute with a low shot from a counter-attack, ending his long goal drought, but City responded quickly, with Nico O'Reilly poking home an equaliser from close range after a goalmouth scramble. Just before half-time, Erling Haaland converted a penalty after Antonio Rudiger fouled him in the box, sealing the comeback win for City. Despite a second-half push from Real, including a Jude Bellingham chip over the bar and an Endrick header clipping the crossbar, City held on to a crucial victory. The win moves Guardiola's men to fourth in the Champions League standings, while Real drop to seventh.

But one of the main talking points from the evening will be the early would-be spot-kick, which was controversially overturned by VAR.