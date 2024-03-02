Real Madrid and Valencia players left in shock as Mouctar Diakhaby suffers horror leg injury following collision with Aurelien Tchouameni - with medics rushed on in awful scenes Mouctar DiakhabyValenciaValencia vs Real MadridReal MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid and Valencia players were left visibly distraught after Mouctar Diakhaby suffered a horror leg injury on Saturday evening.