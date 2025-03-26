Real Madrid want Trent ASAP! Why Los Blancos are desperate to bring forward inevitable free transfer for Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold - explained
Real Madrid reportedly want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold as soon as possible after agreeing terms in principle with the Liverpool star.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alexander-Arnold inching closer to joining Real
- Set to sign five-year deal with Los Blancos
- Spanish side looking to sign him in early June