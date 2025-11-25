Real Madrid pounce for Nico Paz in January amid sensational Como displays and growing transfer interest

According to TyC Sports, Madrid are keen to bring Paz back to the club in the upcoming January transfer window. The player has reportedly already agreed to the move, signalling his willingness to return to the Spanish giants. However, Fabrizio Romano has clarified that Madrid cannot exercise their buy-back clause in January, as it is not valid during this window.

The Spanish club currently hold a structured buy-back clause on Paz, reportedly valued at €8 million in the summer of 2025, €9m in 2026, and €10m in 2027. In addition to this, Madrid also retain a future buy-back option on 50% of the player’s rights, providing long-term leverage in any potential transfer.

Furthermore, the club benefits from a right-to-match clause, allowing them to match any offer made by another club to secure Paz’s services. While Paz has shown readiness to return, Madrid’s ability to act immediately is limited by the contractual terms of the buy-back clause, meaning negotiations and potential registration of the player would likely be completed only during the next eligible window.

Earlier Como President Mirwan Suwarso addressed Paz's transfer situation, explaining that Madrid are fully entitled to re-sign him based on the terms agreed in the original deal. He made it clear that the club respects the arrangement and that the player's future remains his own choice. Suwarso said: “I couldn’t care less. It’s a situation we agreed on from the beginning. Real Madrid are allowed to buy him back whenever they want. It’s up to Nico to decide what he wants to do with his future. We are very happy to have him. We like to build a home for him in Como. He chose to stay this season, and we take it day by day. We see how it goes. Does he go back to Madrid next season? Madrid have every right to do that. Will he stay with us? It’s up to him whether he wants it or not.”