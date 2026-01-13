Real Madrid players branded 'spoiled brats' as MMA icon Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts angrily to sacking of 'top coach' Xabi Alonso

Nurmagomedov’s primary grievance lies with the attitude of the Real Madrid players, whom he explicitly blamed for Alonso's failure to succeed. The fighter, who retired with a perfect 29-0 record, knows a thing or two about the dedication required to stay at the top, and he clearly feels that the current crop of Galacticos lacks the humility to follow instructions.

"Whether in the gym or on the pitch, it doesn't matter if it's boxers or footballers, you are responsible as a coach," Khabib wrote. "But if your team gives off such an aura that some players don't respond to your demands, then you are clearly on the wrong path.

"I think Alonso is one of the top three coaches right now. If this team isn’t working well with him, you need to change the players, not the coach. I’m simply certain that no coach can manage a squad like Real Madrid’s. You have to get rid of the unpredictable players. There’s nothing like loyalty."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!