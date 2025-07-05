Real Madrid player ratings vs. Borussia Dortmund: Kylian Mbappe’s stunning bicycle kick saves Blancos from late embarrassment, books trip to Club World Cup semi-finals

Xabi Alonso's men made hard work of the result, but did enough to beat the Bundesliga giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.-- Kylian Mbappe delivered in dramatic fashion, as the French star scored what would be the eventual game-winner in extra time with an overhead kick from a corner to seal a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.

Gonzalo Garcia continued his hot streak, and Fran Garcia showed why Real Madrid might not need a new left-back, as Los Blancos saw off Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to book a spot in the Club World Cup semi-final. Xabi Alonso's side scored twice within the first 20 minutes and made things complicated in the final five. They seemed to be cruising until second-half stoppage time when two Dortmund goals - either side of a Mbappe's wondergoal - led them to a nervy 3-2 win.

Madrid didn't need long to build an early lead. Gonzalo Garcia opened the scoring in the 10th minute after a well-worked move, the academy product side-footing past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel for a 1-0 lead. Within minutes, they were humming. Fran Garcia made it two after 20 minutes, ghosting into the box unmarked to tap home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. Jude Bellingham might have made it three shortly after but put his shot wide after a lovely flowing move.

They rather took their foot off the gas as the game wore on. That is, of course, some credit to Dortmund, who were sturdier at the back and more dangerous on the break. Aurelien Tchouameni almost made it three on the hour mark, but his curled effort only rattled the bar. And then the problems started. Max Beier battered home to make it 2-1. Mbappe responded two minutes later with his goal. But Dortmund stayed in it when Serhou Guirassy converted from the spot after he was brought down by Dean Huijsen - who was shown his marching orders. A late save from Thibaut Courtois as time expired secured the victory.

Perhaps this wasn't the lopsided scoreline it might have been, but it's the win that counts. PSG await in the semi-final, which will undoubtedly be a far more intense affair.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from MetLife Stadium...