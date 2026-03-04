getty
Trouble brewing at Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe's entourage strongly DISAGREE with club's injury diagnosis & don't want him rushed back for Man City clash
Injury tensions amidst title blow
The tension comes at a disastrous time for the Spanish giants, who are still reeling from a shock home defeat to Getafe that has severely dented their La Liga title hopes. The club's official stance has been one of cautious optimism, but the narrative from Mbappe’s camp suggests a much more serious medical reality than the one presented to the public. A report from journalist Anton Meana, via Cadena SER, indicates that the player’s "left posterior cruciate ligament is at its limit", a far more worrying diagnosis than the "sprain" officially communicated by the club.
The truth behind the "sprain"
The discrepancy between the club's medical bulletin and the entourage's assessment has created a curtain of smoke around the Valdebebas training ground. Real Madrid issued a formal statement on Tuesday clarifying Mbappe condition, stating: "After the tests carried out on our player Kylian Mbappe by French specialist doctors, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in the left knee and the suitability of the conservative treatment being followed is confirmed. Pending evolution." However, Meana has provided a contrasting view of the diagnosis, claiming the injury is "really significant."
The looming 2026 World Cup is the primary driver behind his entourage's protective stance. With only 100 days remaining until the tournament kicks off, there is a firm belief among Mbappe's representatives that he cannot afford to lose a single day of proper rehabilitation. "We're going to call it a sprain only because that's what the medical report says, but the injury is really significant. There are 100 days left for the World Cup and Mbappe does not have any time to spare. He needs all 100 to recover completely," Meana explained. The fear is that forcing a comeback for the City clash could result in a catastrophic injury that would rule the France captain out of the world's biggest stage.
Arbeloa remains tight-lipped on return
Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa has attempted to downplay the situation in recent press conferences, maintaining a stance of cautious optimism while avoiding specific dates. "Mbappe and the Champions League? We are going to take it day by day," Arbeloa explained during his media briefing. "It's a matter of seeing how he's feeling. Right now it's best not to give any deadlines, we want to see how he feels and we'll decide based on that."
Growing injury crisis at the Bernabeu
The timing of the Mbappe dispute is particularly painful for Madrid as they grapple with a catastrophic injury to another key attacker. The club recently confirmed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament for Brazilian star Rodrygo. With Rodrygo sidelined for the season, the pressure on Mbappe to return as soon as possible has intensified, creating a perfect storm of competing interests between the club’s sporting objectives and the player’s personal welfare. As the Manchester City clash approaches, the standoff continues, leaving Real Madrid's season hanging in the balance while their most expensive asset remains the subject of an internal tug-of-war.
It has been reported that Mbappe will likely miss the first leg of the City tie next Wednesday, and Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Celta Vigo this weekend.
