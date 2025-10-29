Real Madrid goalkeeper suspended for red card for role in feisty brawl in Clasico win against Barcelona

Before the Clasico even kicked off, Barcelona’s teenage star had taken a swipe at Madrid, stating that they complain all the time. His comments reportedly sparked anger in Madrid's dressing room, who wanted to teach the young winger a lesson on the pitch. Needless to say, those words by Yamal came back to haunt him. The Barca wonderkid struggled to make an impact at the Bernabeu, managing just two shots and creating a couple of chances as Madrid’s backline kept him quiet.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 22nd minute before Fermin Lopez levelled for the visitors. But Bellingham’s strike just before half-time proved to be the winner. Mbappe's second-half penalty miss didn’t cost the hosts as they cruised to a win. Madrid players, including captain Carvajal, made sure to respond to Yamal after the game, which led to further escalation between the two teams.

As well as the bust-up, Madrid's victory was overshadowed by Vinicius' furious response to his substitution in the second-half. The Brazilian has since apologised to his team-mate's and the club's fans, though he neglected to mention coach Xabi Alonso in the statement he posted on social media on Wednesday.

Before that, he attempted to explain the fiery nature of the match, saying: "This is how the Clasico is; there are many things happening on and off the pitch. We try to maintain balance, but that's not always possible. We didn't want to offend anyone, neither the young players nor the fans."