Dean Huijsen misses Spain's World Cup qualifier against Georgia as Real Madrid defender prepares to undergo scan on possible groin issue
European champions Spain preparing for crunch clash with Georgia
Spain are preparing for their all-important clash with Georgia as they look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. La Roja can book their place at next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States if they secure all three points in Tbilisi and Turkey fail to beat Bulgaria on the same day.
Luis de la Fuente’s men are currently top of Group E on 12 points, having won all four of their qualifiers. Meanwhile, Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey are second on nine points, with both sides set to lock horns in Seville next week in what could prove to be a momentous fixture in the qualification process.
Huijsen left out of matchday squad after experiencing groin discomfort
However, Spain have been dealt a blow ahead of their game against Georgia after Huijsen was not included in the squad that made the trip to Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena. The 20-year-old was left out as a precaution after experiencing groin discomfort in training on Friday, with the former Bournemouth man now preparing to undergo tests to determine if an injury has been sustained.
Spain’s XI for Georgia: Simon (c); Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Torres, Oyarzabal, Baena.
Spain's substitutes: Raya, Barrios, Grimaldo, Vivian, Llorente, Iglesias, Olmo, Pino, Remiro, Fornals, Lopez, Garcia.
Real Madrid also sweating on Huijsen fitness ahead of La Liga return
While Spain will be hoping Huijsen has avoided suffering an injury ahead of the Turkey clash, his club side - Real - are also praying for positive news ahead of the return of La Liga next weekend.
Xabi Alonso’s men are looking to remain at the summit when they travel to 11th-placed Elche on Sunday, 23 November. Los Blancos are currently top of the table on 31 points, three ahead of old foes Barcelona.
Huijsen has been in fine form since joining Real from Premier League side Bournemouth in the summer, making 13 appearances in all competitions and recording one assist. The ex-Roma and Juventus man also missed Spain’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria in October due to injury.
Los Blancos also praying over the fitness of star forward Mbappe
Real also have their fingers crossed over Kylian Mbappe’s fitness after the forward withdrew from the France squad ahead of Sunday’s qualifier with Azerbaijan due to an ankle complaint. The 26-year-old sustained the issue in Thursday’s 4-0 victory over Ukraine - a result which saw Les Bleus qualify for the World Cup.
Confirming Mbappe’s departure from the France squad, manager Didier Deschamps said ahead of the Azerbaijan clash: "Kylian still suffering from inflammation in the ankle. We decided he should return to Real Madrid where their medical staff will determine the next steps.
“We preferred not to take any risks just like we did with Camavinga. We won’t gamble with any player. Kylian gone back to his club. We still have 22 player available for tomorrow.”
France captain downplays significance of 400-goal milestone
France captain Mbappe scored twice against Ukraine - including a Panenka penalty - while Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise and Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike also found the back of the net at Parc des Princes.
Mbappe’s brace against Ukraine saw him reach 400 goals for club and country, becoming the youngest player to achieve the dizzying landmark. However, the striker later downplayed the significance of the milestone, saying after the game: “Four hundred goals? It is great, but people are not impressed with it.
“When you have one guy with 950 [Ronaldo] and one with 900 [Messi], I need 400 more if I want to be in the conversation that will shock people. Cristiano Ronaldo's 1,000 goals? It's unreal. But we will try the unreal. I have to try: I only have one career!”
Mbappe has also been in remarkable form for Real in 2025-26, scoring 18 goals in just 16 games for the Spanish giants.
