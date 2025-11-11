Man Utd, Real Madrid and Barcelona on alert as bargain release clause for 16-year-old already shining in Germany is revealed

His performances have not gone unnoticed, despite spending just over three months with Hertha's senior squad. Numerous reports have already mentioned about the interest from some of Bundesliga's biggest clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen. Not too long ago, representatives from Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig – including sporting director Marcel Schafer and sporting co-ordinator Daniel Baier – were in attendance for one of Hertha's games. All three clubs are eager to sign him as early as next summer, with Leipzig showing the strongest interest.

"It's an unprecedented market," an insider revealed to Sky Sport, with Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal, La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain keeping a keen eye on Eichhorn's development.

According to Sky, Eichhorn's contract – which runs until 2029 – has a release clause which will undoubtedly tempt Europe's biggest clubs. Per the report, said release clause will come into effect next summer, with the exact amount dependent on several factors. The upper range is believed to be around €10–12 million (£9-11m/$12-$14m) – a figure applicable, for instance, to clubs competing in the Champions League. The final valuation will vary based on whether Hertha earn a promotion to the Bundesliga, the destination country, and the level of competition the buying club participates in.

For now, Eichhorn’s camp remains relaxed about his future. Their priority is ensuring the youngster continues to receive regular playing time to aid his development. No negotiations are currently underway with any club, though discussions are expected to take place next summer.

