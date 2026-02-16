Rayan accelerates in the Premier League and shows he is ready for the next step

Bournemouth is now essentially a mid-table team. Its manager, however, is world class. Andoni Iraola arrived in 2023, and before him, the Cherries were constantly bouncing between the first and second divisions. Time passed, the football improved, and the Spanish coach proved he was the right choice for the job. This culminated in the achievement of the 2024/25 season, when Bournemouth repeated the best finish in its Premier League history, finishing in ninth place (which had also happened in the 2016/17 season).

It may not seem like much, but for a team from a city with less than 180,000 inhabitants and the smallest stadium in the Premier League, it meant a lot. Iraola, of course, received his due for the achievement. But not only for that, but also for his ability to get the most out of his players on the pitch.

The result was a wave of multi-million-pound sales for the Cherries from the 2024/25 season to the current one: Dango Ouattara (to Brentford), Milos Kerkez (to Liverpool), Dean Huijsen (to Real Madrid) and Ilya Zabarnyi (to Paris Saint-Germain). The most recent was Antoine Semenyo, who left in January for Manchester City for a mere £65 million, the most expensive sale in the club's history.

Adding up Bournemouth's seven most expensive transfers, consisting of the five players above plus Dominic Solanke (now at Tottenham) and Nathan Aké (now at Manchester City), the cumulative value is €396.8 million. And what was the total purchase price of these seven players? The answer is €149.85 million, less than half their sale value.

Rayan has therefore gone to a machine that enhances talent and increases the value of athletes. If he reaches the potential he is showing, the €35 million accepted by Vasco will seem like pocket change in no time.