Raul Jimenez, Chris Richards, Rubio Rubin and the top 10 performances at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup - ranked

GOAL looks at the best players from the Gold Cup, which culminated in Mexico's 10th trophy after beating USMNT in final

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup was one for the books. Mexico were crowned champions for the second straight edition, defeating the U.S. men's national team 2-1 in the final and capping the final competitive tournament for the region ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Edson Alvarez, Raul Jimenez, and Luis Malagon were all terrific for El Tri, as their trio of reliable veterans helped Mexico lift the trophy for the 10th time. They weren't the only top performers, though. For the U.S., defender Chris Richards had a fantastic tournament and was arguably the best center-back throughout the Gold Cup.

Panama's Ismael Diaz was named the top scorer of the competition, earning the Golden Boot and making a name for himself among CONCACAF's attackers. Who else stood out in this year's tournament?

GOAL US looks at the top 10 performers, including a few new breakout stars.

