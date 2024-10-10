Raphinha has been revived at Barcelona - now he must lift Brazil as struggling Selecao search for answers in World Cup qualifying

The former Leeds winger struggled for a long time to prove his worth in Catalunya, but he's now flourishing under Hansi Flick

Ronaldinho could take no more. Brazil's dour draw with the United States in their final Copa America warm-up game had tipped him over the edge. Ronaldinho resigned from supporting the Selecao.

"That's it folks, I've had enough," the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. "This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian soccer. It's getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games. This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, it has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority.

"I've been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football.

"I'll repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things I've ever seen. Such a shame. I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa America game, nor celebrate any victory."

Such a stinging attack from arguably the most spectacularly skilful footballer Brazil devastated the players, and Raphinha in particular. The winger considered Ronaldinho not only an idol but a friend.

"It has been a hard blow for us," Raphinha admitted to reporters. "We need encouragement and constructive criticism, not just negativity. We are working hard to bring glory back to Brazil."

Raphinha's effort certainly can't be faulted. Few players in world football are working harder than he is right now - or playing better at club level. The big question is, though, whether the wonderfully determined character playing a key role in Barcelona's dramatic revival this season can also breathe new life into Brazil during the international break...