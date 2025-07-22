Raid Aston Villa for Emi Martinez and Ollie Watkins, plug midfield hole & six moves Man Utd still need to make in the transfer window after finally sealing Bryan Mbeumo signing

Ruben Amorim will be facing an impossible task in 2025-26 if the Red Devils don't speed up their summer recruitment drive

Manchester United needed to completely overhaul Ruben Amorim's squad after the worst season in the club's modern history. That much was obvious after the Red Devils followed up their 15th-placed finish in the Premier League with a dreadful 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final, which saw them miss out on European qualification for the first time in a decade.

But here we are, less than four weeks away from United's blockbuster 2025-26 season opener against Arsenal, and only three new faces have arrived at Old Trafford: former Wolves star Matheus Cunha, teenage full-back Diego Leon and, after finally completing his long-awaited £71 million ($96m) switch from Brentford on Monday, Bryan Mbeumo.

That trio, however, won't cover more than just the foundations of Amorim's rebuild. The Portuguese coach couldn't hide his frustration after seeing his disjointed team held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, as he admitted to MUTV: "We have a lot to improve, the speed of the game, all of the details. We need to improve." That simply cannot happen if Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS do not grant him the tools.

Cunha and Mbeumo will both add much-needed quality in the final third, but there is so much more work to be done if the Red Devils are to start climbing back towards the top. Below, GOAL runs through the six moves United still need to make before the summer window slams shut, beginning with a raid on Aston Villa...