Getty/GOAL
Raheem Sterling told Wrexham transfer could 'reignite his passion for the game' as ex-Man City team-mate also tipped to join Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac project
Hollywood ending for Sterling?
Sterling, once the most electrifying winger in the Premier League, finds himself at a crossroads. Recently released from Chelsea and searching for a new club, ex-England defender Brown has offered a left-field solution that would send shockwaves through British football: a move to the Racecourse Ground.
Speaking to BettingLounge, Brown expressed his concern for Sterling’s current predicament and suggested that the unique environment created by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in North Wales could be the spark Sterling needs.
"I hope Raheem Sterling still likes football," Brown said. "What a player he’s been and he can still definitely do a job. It’s a shame what can happen in football."
Brown believes the romanticism of the Wrexham journey - rising from the National League to challenging for promotion to the Premier League - offers a psychological reset that money simply cannot buy. "Can a club like Wrexham and their story be the thing to reignite his passion for the game? Sometimes that’s all it takes."
- Getty Images Sport
Money isn't everything for 'great lad' Raheem
Sterling has often been a lightning rod for criticism regarding his wages and transfers, but Brown was quick to defend the 31-year-old’s character. He dismissed the notion that Sterling is motivated solely by finance, arguing that elite players are driven primarily by the desire to feel integral to a team's success.
"Some people say he gets paid this and gets paid that but it’s not all about that," Brown insisted. "You just want to play so I’m glad that his situation is getting sorted out now hopefully. He’s a great lad and you just hope he does what's best for him."
The advice from the former United treble winner is clear: go where the love is. "If you feel like a big part of a team, and you feel wanted and loved, you play better." At Wrexham, Sterling would not just be a player; he would be a key figure in a global brand and the biggest name in the team.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
John Stones tipped for shock switch
Sterling isn’t the only Manchester City icon Brown believes could be tempted by a new challenge outside the traditional 'Big Six'. In a surprising admission, Brown identified Stones as the perfect candidate to become the "next Granit Xhaka" - a reference to the midfielder's incredible impact in the Premier League since joining newly-promoted Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.
With Stones potentially finding minutes harder to come by as he enters the latter stages of his career, Brown sees an opportunity for clubs like Wrexham or Coventry City to land a transformational signing.
"Who could be next season’s Granit Xhaka for a club like Coventry or Wrexham?" Brown asked. "You’re talking about somebody who might be more of a sub at the moment at one of the bigger clubs. Could John Stones do that? It all depends on whether he’d want to do it."
- Getty Images Sport
The dictator role in midfield
Brown drew parallels with his own career move to Sunderland, acknowledging that while stepping down a level isn't for everyone, it can extend a career and offer a new lease of life. However, he sees Stones offering something unique tactically.
While primarily a defender, Stones' evolution into a hybrid midfielder under Pep Guardiola makes him a tantalising prospect for a team needing a conductor in the middle of the park. Brown believes Stones could dictate the tempo of games in the Championship or lower Premier League in the same way Xhaka reinvented himself at Bayer Leverkusen.
"Stones is the first to mind, and not necessarily as a defender," Brown explained. "I think what Granit Xhaka’s done is come in as a midfielder to dictate play. A defender can add something too but with Stones you’d get someone who can play both positions."
If Wrexham's Hollywood owners are looking for their next blockbuster script, reuniting Sterling and Stones in North Wales would certainly fit the bill.
Advertisement