Chris Burton

'The Qataris were very real!' - Man Utd takeover insider sets record straight on Sheikh Jassim after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 'don't think he exists' jibe & reveals why Glazers buyout never happened

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Joe Ravitch, who formed part of the protracted takeover saga at Manchester United, says “Qataris were very real” following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s jibe.

  • Glazer family opened themselves up to offers
  • Interest from the Middle East eventually dropped
  • INEOS acquired 25 per cent stake in Red Devils

