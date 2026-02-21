VIDEO: Puskas contender?! Newcastle U21 goalkeeper scores incredible goal from his own half

Harris will undoubtedly have been chuffed to bits with his strike, to the point where his team-mates are probably already sick of hearing about it.

“It’s just good to spread the goals around the team,” Magpies Under-21s interim coach Robbie Stockdale said after the game. “As soon as he struck the ball I thought that’s going to be close. I actually played in a game when the Tranmere goalkeeper scored in League One and it’s very rare. I’ve not seen it since then. He’s obviously telling everyone he meant it and he’s chuffed to bits. It’s just one of those things. He can strike a lovely ball, he had the wind behind him and he caught it flush. These things happen.”

Harris himself kept things short and sweet with his reaction, posting a video on Instagram alongside the caption: "Goal and a clean sheet."