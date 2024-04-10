BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Harry Sherlock

PSG player ratings vs Barcelona: Disastrous Gigi Donnarumma to blame and Kylian Mbappe goes missing in roller-coaster Champions League defeat

The goalkeeper was somewhat at fault for all three of the visitors' goals while the superstar forward was shackled at Parc des Prince

A pair of dismal performances from Gianluigi Donnarumma and Kylian Mbappe held Paris Saint-Germain back as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona at Parc des Princes that puts them behind the eight ball in their Champions League quarter-final

PSG were behind before half-time, as Raphinha capitalised on an awful Donnarumma mistake to finish into an empty net; the Italy international attempted to claim Lamine Yamal's low cross, but only succeeded in pushing the ball into the ex-Leeds United star's path.

In the 48th minute, though, the French champions drew level through Ousmane Dembele, as the ex-Barcelona winger slammed a brilliant effort into the roof of the net. And just 133 seconds later, Vitinha added a second, bursting forward from midfield and finishing a great through ball from Fabian Ruiz.

Barcelona came back in a see-saw fixture, though, with substitute Pedri playing a superb ball into Raphinha's path, and the winger finished coolly to complete his brace.

Dembele then had a huge opportunity to score a third for PSG when sent clean through, but his first-time strike hit the post, and instead it was Barcelona who took the lead, as Andreas Christensen headed home Ilkay Gundogan's corner.

GOAL rates PSG's players from Parc des Princes...

