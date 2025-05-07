PSG player ratings vs Arsenal: Gigi Donnarumma is (almost) unbeatable! Goalkeeper's stunning stops prove vital as Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi strikes secure deserved spot in Champions League final

The Italian giant killed what little hope the Gunners had of making it to Munich with three sensational stops at Parc des Princes

Arsenal threw everything they could at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, but they just could not find a way past Gigi Donnarumma until it was too late, with Luis Enrique's men progressing to the final of the Champions League thanks to a 2-1 victory at Parc des Princes that sealed a 3-1 win on aggregate.

After last week's loss at the Emirates, the Gunners came storming out of the blocks in the French capital, but Donnarumma simply refused to be beaten in a dramatic opening quarter, making one point-blank range save from Gabriel Martinelli before then denying Martin Odegaard in even more impressive fashion.

The Italian's interventions proved decisive as they enabled PSG to score the game's opening goal through Fabian Ruiz, who beat David Raya with a stunning strike after creating space for himself by chesting the ball around the onrushing Martinelli.

Vitinha squandered a glorious chance for the hosts to double their advantage midway through the second with a stupidly-taken penalty, but PSG made it 2-0 on the night soon after, with the excellent Achraf Hakimi bending the ball into the bottom corner of the Arsenal net.

Mikel Arteta's men set up a somewhat tense finish when Bukayo Saka punished some poor PSG defending, but the French champions held on quite comfortably to set up a meeting in Munich with Inter at the end of the month.

Below, GOAL rates all of the PSG players on show at Parc des Princes...