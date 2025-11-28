'Without a doubt' - PSG boss Luis Enrique lavishes praise on 'world class' Vitinha after Ballon d'Or claims and explains Sergio Busquets comparisons

Speaking ahead of PSG’s trip to Monaco, Enrique offered one of his most detailed and effusive assessments of Vitinha.

"If you have to judge Vitinha's level, you have to look at last season, you have to look at his first season, how he changed the way we attack, how he improved the way we manage games," replied the Spanish manager. "It's very good for me, as a coach, to have a player of this ability. He loves playing football; he wants to train every day. These are the kinds of players you have to keep in check."

Enrique even addressed comparisons to the legendary midfielder Sergio Busquets, one of the defining midfielders of the modern era and a former pupil during his Barcelona tenure.

He added: "It's true that we were able to manage the way Vitinha plays to change many things in the past about what we thought about this position. Because he is very different, for example, from Busquets who was world-class. Vitinha is world-class, without a doubt. But they are two different ways of playing. As a staff, I think we managed this well to have a top Vitinha and a very positive Vitinha for the team, and at the same time have the ability to play as a team."

