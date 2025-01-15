Prince William spotted at…Wetherspoons?! Aston Villa fans get royal surprise as Prince of Wales joins them for pre-match pint ahead of Everton clash
Prince William checked in at Wetherspoons in Birmingham where he handed out a royal surprise to Aston Villa fans by joining them for a pre-match pint.
- William attended the College of Paramedics' conference
- Dropped in at a local pub where he met Villa fans
- The prince brought them a round of beers