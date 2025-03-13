Prince William weighs in on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT debate as Prince of Wales admits injuring himself trying to recreate famous 'Siu' celebration
Prince William has had his say on the eternal debate about who is the greatest football player of all time between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
- Prince picks the all-time greatest
- Also admits to injury recreating Ronaldo celebration
- Villa supporter spoke with defender Tyrone Mings