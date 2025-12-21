+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Matthew Judge

Premier League executive under investigation for alleged non-recent sex offences

An executive from a Premier League club is being investigated by London’s Metropolitan Police for non-recent sex offences, according to The Athletic. The man - who has been described as “well-known” - is still working in the English top flight while the case is being investigated by the police. In a statement, the police said no arrests have been made.

  • Investigation relates to alleged sexual exploitation of under-age girls

    In a story published on Sunday morning, The Athletic reported an investigation has been launched relating to the alleged sexual exploitation of under-age girls, one of whom was 15 at the time of the alleged offences.

    Following that, the report says the police are investigating a complaint relating to the alleged making and distribution of indecent photographs.

    Alleged crimes are not related to PL executive's involvement in football

    The alleged crimes, which took place at several locations in the south-east of England, go back a number of years and are not related to the executive’s involvement in football. 

    Specialist officers from the RASSO unit – Rape and Serious Sexual Offences – have now been placed in charge of the inquiry.

  • Metropolitan police say no arrests have been made in statement

    In quotes published by The Athletic, the Metropolitan police said in a statement: “In November, police received a report relating to the alleged taking of indecent images and sexual exploitation. Initial enquiries are being carried out. No arrests have been made.”

    What next?

