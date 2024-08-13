Richard Masters Premier LeagueGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'It is time' - Premier League chief executive Richard Masters provides update on Manchester City's 115 financial charges

Manchester CityPremier League

Premier League CEO, Richard Masters, has given an update on the 115 financial charges levied against Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • City accused of breaching financial rules
  • Trial could start in September
  • Decision likely to take months before being announced
Article continues below