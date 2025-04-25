'It's a power grab' - Real Madrid accused of 'threatening' behaviour by La Liga president Javier Tebas over referee debacle ahead of Copa del Rey final clash with Barcelona
La Liga president Javier Tebas has shot down Real Madrid's 'threatening' behaviour amid the debacle surrounding the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.
- Real Madrid threaten to boycott CdR final
- Los Blancos not happy with the refereeing team
- Tebas shuts down Real Madrid's self-victimisation