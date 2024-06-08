Portugal player ratings v Croatia: No Ronaldo, no party! CR7 forced to watch on as Roberto Martinez's toothless Selecao fall to concerning defeat in final Euro 2024 warm-up

Ronaldo was an unused substitute as Portugal lost 2-1 to Croatia in an anaemic, toothless display

In the final warm-up before Euro 2024, Portugal went toe-to-toe with another potential dark horse at the tournament in Croatia, but were ultimately undone by their own profligacy. Roberto Martinez made some bold selections - particularly when it came to leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out - but Portugal struggled to find any fluency throughout.

Croatia were awarded a penalty within six minutes, as Mateo Kovacic was fouled in the box by Vitinha. Luka Modric stepped up and scored, smashing his effort into the bottom corner.

At half-time, Martinez rang the changes and Nelson Semedo and Diogo Jota, two subs, combined, as the right-back fed the Liverpool star, and he tapped in just two minutes after the restart.

Ante Budimir hit back quickly, though; Diogo Costa brilliantly tipped Mario Pasalic's shot onto the crossbar but the rebound was headed in by the opportunistic striker.

It was a performance characterised by Portugal having plenty of the ball, doing nothing with it, and relying on Diogo Costa in goal to bail them out at the other end. On another day, they may have lost much more convincingly.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor...