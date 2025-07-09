'Plays well beyond her years' - Claire Hutton is the 19-year-old commanding the USWNT midfield one day, and soaking up family time in New York's Capital Region the next

Midfielder Claire Hutton is the teenage wonderkid who is already making her mark for Emma Hayes' USWNT

Claire Hutton, the 19-year-old, is playing the double pivot like someone who has been with the U.S. women's national team for years. Yet, the reality, 2025 marked the first time she was called into the senior team.

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes named Hutton to the 2025 SheBelieve Cup roster, and she went on to make her first appearance for the team on Feb. 23 against Australia. Hutton, from Bethlehem, New York, wasn't a stranger to the youth U.S. soccer system, having represented the United States at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-20 levels.

Earlier this year, Hayes called on her to join the Futures Camp and thereafter, Hutton was on the senior team - and not just sight-seeing, but putting herself into mix for the foreseeable future.

In the USWNT's three summer friendlies, against the Ireland and Canada, Hutton started two matches and appeared in all the games. She even notched an assist in the opener against Ireland and closed summer play with her first international goal.

While Hutton's performances were memorable, her teammates couldn't stop raving about her impact after the Canada match.

"Claire plays well beyond her years," fellow midfielder Rose Lavelle said after the USWNT's 3-0 victory over Canada last week. "This is the first time that I've gotten to play with her, but just watching the game, since I've been away, I think she's been somebody who's been really fun to watch. And I think the sky's the limit for her."

A compliment from Lavelle is a badge of honor, coming from a player who has won a World Cup and has seen multiple iterations of this team.

"She's already commanding in the midfield," Lavelle added.

As a teenager, is no easy feat. Hutton is a traditional six, but in each game being challenged to play a double pivot alongside Sam Coffey, forcing her to elevate her game. Hutton has taken it all in stride and is clearly soaking in all of the experience and guidance from her teammates.

"I think it does speak to a lot of the trust that is put into me," Hutton said. "Just knowing that I have these other players to learn from and grow with is incredible. So I'm just so grateful to have opportunity and to have that trust from Emma in me, to be there."