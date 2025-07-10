Mason greenwod Aubameyang GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang x Mason Greenwood?! Marseille eye swoop to sign ex-Arsenal striker as they seek competition up front

P. AubameyangM. GreenwoodTransfersMarseilleLigue 1Al QadasiyaSaudi Pro LeagueArsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could link up with Mason Greenwood at the Stade Velodrome as Marseille reportedly eye a swoop to sign the former Arsenal striker. The 36-year-old forward, who currently plays for Al-Qadsiah, is said to be on the verge of leaving the Saudi Pro League side and could become a free agent in the coming weeks.

  • Aubameyang set to end his stint with Al-Qadsiah
  • De Zerbi has given the green light to the transfer
  • His high wages could be a sticking point
