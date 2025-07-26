Pep Guardiola and Xavi hoax! Indian Football Federation confirm pranksters applied for national team job claiming to be Man City boss and former Barcelona midfielder
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) have confirmed that two high-profile coaching applications, allegedly sent by former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, were fraudulent. The revelation comes as the federation continue their search for a new head coach for the Indian men’s national football team.
- AIFF looking for a manager
- Came across fake applications of Xavi & Guardiola
- Has shortlisted three names from a list of 170