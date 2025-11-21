Getty/GOAL
Pep Guardiola reveals 'the truth' about Arsenal with admission he fears title race will be too difficult for Man City
Arsenal lead the way: Can Man City chase down the Gunners?
City sit second in the table as things stand, four points behind leaders Arsenal through 11 fixtures. That gap is not too big to be bridged at present, but the Gunners have lost just one game so far this season. They also boast the best defensive record in the division, having only been breached on five occasions.
City have found form again, winning their last four games across all competitions - including a 3-0 victory over defending champions Liverpool immediately prior to the November break - and have star striker Erling Haaland in red-hot form.
Title race: Guardiola sounds Premier League warning
Guardiola does, however, concede that Arsenal are making life difficult for the chasing pack. He said ahead of a testing trip to Newcastle on Saturday for his City side: "The truth is a team as strong as Arsenal I have a feeling they will not drop points, so if they go further ahead it will be impossible to catch. Arsenal are an impeccable team. If they manage to take some distance in points, it will be difficult to catch up. Just like how it went with Liverpool."
The English top-flight crown headed to Anfield last season as Liverpool eased over the line, with there never any threat of an early lead in the standings being surrendered. Guardiola knows what it takes to get over that line, having led City to six titles - including a historic run of four-in-a-row between 2020 and 2024.
He has pointed out that there is still a long way to go in another battle for domestic supremacy, with it always about how you finish. Guardiola added: "We are in November, and in November in this league nothing is final.
"What happens in February or March, be careful. But the season starts now. The first start is when the transfer window is over in the summer. And now again when the international breaks are over.
"Now until March we see each other every three days. Now the real season starts. It is important to be there and to arrive at the end of the season with a chance to fight. Winning (in Newcastle) would be an important step for us."
Red-hot Haaland: Shearer record set to be broken
Guardiola is preparing to unleash Haaland again when heading to St James’ Park, with the prolific Norwegian hitting 32 goals through 20 appearances for club and country this season. He sits on 99 total efforts in the Premier League and is preparing to smash a record held by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer when it comes to reaching a century in the fewest number of games. Haaland is preparing for outing 109, while Shearer took 124 to reach 100 goals.
Guardiola said of his talismanic No.9, who has helped Norway to their first World Cup since 1998: "He’s incredible this season. He’s breaking all the records, personal and individual records, Premier League records, records for Norway. I’m happy for him, his national team.
"I saw that many of the squad for Norway weren’t even born the last time Norway were in the World Cup. As a football player, a world-class player, he deserves to play a World Cup and live the experience. I’m so happy for him."
Man City fixtures: Next up for Guardiola's side
While Haaland is raring to go, Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is not yet ready to make his latest return from injury - having been sidelined since early October. Guardiola said of the Spain international midfielder: "Rodri is making good steps. It’s almost three weeks since the last step back. He knows that he has to take the real time to recover mentally and especially physically with the problems that he’s had, to be consistent from now until the end."
After facing Newcastle, City will return to the Etihad Stadium for a Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen and a Premier League home date with Leeds.
