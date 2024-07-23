Pep Guardiola responds to England job question amid suggestion Man City boss is frontrunner to replace Gareth Southgate

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeePep Guardiola responds to England job question amid suggestion Man City boss is frontrunner to replace Gareth SouthgateEnglandPep GuardiolaManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueManchester City's Pep Guardiola has responded to a question asking if he would consider taking the England manager job.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFA looking for a new manager Guardiola is reportedly their favoured candidateSpaniard is in the final year of his Man City deal Article continues below