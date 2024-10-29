Pep Guardiola weighs in on Man Utd firing Erik ten Hag in rant bemoaning he doesn't see 'architects, doctors or teachers' who are sacked

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeePep Guardiola weighs in on Man Utd firing Erik ten Hag in rant bemoaning he doesn't see 'architects, doctors or teachers' who are sackedE. ten HagP. GuardiolaManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueArsenalLiverpoolA. SlotM. ArtetaPep Guardiola has discussed Manchester United's decision to part ways with Erik ten Hag after a poor start to the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag shown the door after West Ham defeatGuardiola weighed in on sack decisionAdmitted not getting results is detrimental in footballFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below