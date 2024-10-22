'It cannot happen!' - Pep Guardiola lets rip at England after Kyle Walker becomes latest Man City star to get injured on Three Lions duty with Kevin De Bruyne also set to miss Champions League clash vs Sparta Prague
Pep Guardiola revealed his anger at players getting injured in international games after Kyle Walker returned from England duty with a knee problem.
- City boss reveals anger at England injuries
- Walker, De Bruyne to miss Sparta game
- Fury over Stones injury in a friendly