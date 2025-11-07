'They have to come here!' - Pep Guardiola fires warning shot to Arsenal as Man City prepare to welcome 'best rivals' Liverpool in legendary manager's 1,000th game

The prospect of his 1000th game as a coach led Guardiola to reflect on his incredible career in the dugouts, in which he has won 12 league titles in Spain, Germany and England as well as three Champions Leagues among a total haul of 40 trophies. He has won 715 of his 999 games in charge of Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City. And his City team achieved a Premier League record total of 100 points when they won the title in 2018.

"I never thought for one second about reaching 1,000 games," Guardiola said. "You just want to do a good job, play football the right way and see what happens. After that it's a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, passion, love. In that, nobody beats me. When I started, I didn't expect this. But it is a joy. I didn't enjoy every single moment but I enjoyed the journey a lot. I have been blessed."

He also allowed himself a moment of hubris when he said: "The numbers are insane, I'm sorry to tell you. When you have this milestone and you read what you have done ... if I start again, I will not reach it."