'We need a player who keeps the ball!' - Pep Guardiola defends early Kevin De Bruyne substitution after touchline spat with Man City midfielder in Liverpool draw
Pep Guardiola has explained why he substituted Kevin De Bruyne during Manchester City's draw with Liverpool, sparking an angry reaction from the star.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- De Bruyne assisted goal against Liverpool
- Argued with City bench after being taken off
- Guardiola explained reason for substituttion