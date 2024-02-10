Pep Guardiola in bizarre 'huge body' praise for Erling Haaland after match-winning Everton showing as he reveals he gave sluggish Man City a half-time hammering

Pep Guardiola in bizarre 'huge body' praise for Erling Haaland after match-winning Everton showing as he reveals he gave sluggish Man City a half-time hammeringRichard MartinGetty Erling HaalandPep GuardiolaManchester CityManchester City vs EvertonPremier LeagueEvertonPep Guardiola has revealed he laid into his Manchester City players at half-time against Everton and praised Erling Haaland for making the differenceArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola reveals spicy team talkCoach pleased with team's reaction Credited Haaland for making difference