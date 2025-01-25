'The best lesson you can get' - Pep Guardiola sees positive side to Abdukodir Khusanov's horrific Man City debut as coach explains why he included new signing in starting XI after just one training session
Pep Guardiola backed Abdukodir Khusanov to bounce back from his horrific Manchester City debut against Chelsea after bare minimum training.
- Khusanov was at fault for Chelsea's opener
- Had trained just once before starting against the Blues
- Guardiola put his weight behind the youngster