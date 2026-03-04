Pedri hailed as 'best in the world' by Atletico Madrid rival as Barcelona fall short of Copa del Rey comeback

In the aftermath of the bruising encounter, Atletico Madrid captain Koke was quick to single out Barcelona ace Pedri for a performance that defied the final 4-3 aggregate scoreline in the Copa semi-final. The veteran midfielder was left in awe of the 21-year-old’s influence in the second leg, which Barca won 3-0, suggesting that the Spain international is currently operating at a level above almost anyone else in the global game.

Koke told reporters: "Barca is a fantastic team. The young lads are flying. Pedri, if he's not the best in the world, is certainly one of the best. It's not easy coming to play at the Camp Nou. With all the atmosphere that's been created... that makes a difference. In the first half especially, we were able to put the game away. It's the defeat that has brought me the most joy. Pedri is a machine. We're so lucky he's Spanish... he's the present and future of Spain. He'll bring a lot of joy to Barça and the national team. Besides being a great footballer, he's a spectacular guy."