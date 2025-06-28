Pay day for Lionel Messi! Barcelona settle €48m debt with Inter Miami star as La Liga giants make final deferred wage payments to former players and coaches
Lionel Messi will finally receive the final payment of his former Barcelona contract, with debt cleared after the end of a five-year deferral saga.
- Messi's €48m debt paid in full
- Barca deferred wage payments across the club
- Catalan giants were in financial turmoil in 2020